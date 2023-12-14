Jackson finished Wednesday's 117-104 loss to the Rockets with 44 points (15-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 40 minutes.

Jackson was tasked with a more prominent role on offense without Ja Morant (suspension), Desmond Bane (illness) and Marcus Smart (foot) on the court, and the big man responded with the best scoring output of his career. He's going through the best offensive stretch of his career over his last five games, reaching the 35-point mark thrice in that span and coming off back-to-back outings with at least 40 points. That's not sustainable in the long run, but at least for the time being, Jackson has shown he can handle a more prominent role on offense if needed.