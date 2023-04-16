Jackson had 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jackson was the lone bright spot for the Grizzlies, who struggled to gain any momentum in Game 1 before getting blown out in crunch time. His game-high 31 points gives the Defensive Player of the Year candidate seven 30-plus-point outings this season.