Jackson had 42 points (15-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 loss to the Spurs.

Jackson embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (hip), and he responded by posting a new season-high mark in scoring. This was the 11th time Jackson scored at least 30 points this season, and the big man continues to enjoy a career-best season in several metrics. He's averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game across 58 starts.