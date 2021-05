Jackson managed seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 win over the Jazz.

The 21-year-old struggled from the field for the second game in a row, totaling just 17 points while shooting 21.4 percent from the field. Jackson salved his off-shooting night with three swipes and a block in Monday's upset win over Utah. The third-year forward will look to bounce back Wednesday on the road against the top-seeded Jazz.