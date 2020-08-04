Jackson posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6.8 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Jackson was coming off a 21-point performance against the Spurs, but he bested himself in this pivotal contest against New Orleans. The power forward has been Memphis' biggest offensive threat since the restart, averaging 25.3 points per game in three games since the league resumed July 31.