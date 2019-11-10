Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores team-high 23 points in loss
Jackson finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 loss to the Mavericks.
Jackson kept things going during Saturday's loss, leading the Grizzlies with 23 points in 30 minutes. He managed to avoid foul trouble again, something that is key to his value moving forward. Jackson is arguably the best offensive option for the Grizzlies and from the outside looking in, needs to be featured more on the offensive end of the floor. The lack of rebounding continues to be an issue, however, those with Jackson on their roster have to be thrilled that he actually stayed on the floor longer that 15 minutes.
