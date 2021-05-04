Jackson scored 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds across 20 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Jackson continued to hover in the 20-minute range, as he's played a minimum of 18 minutes while never surpassing 24 since returning from a knee injury that cost him most of the season. He had his shot working Monday, connecting on multiple triples for only the second time despite averaging 4.5 attempts per game. Due to his minutes restrictions, Jackson has put together modest stat lines, though he is still averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest.