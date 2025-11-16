Jackson provided 26 points (6-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 loss to Cleveland.

Jackson tallied a season-high 26 points, despite shooting a woeful 26.1 percent from the floor. With Ja Morant exiting the game during the first quarter due to a calf injury, Jackson was saddled with more responsibility on the offensive end. While his defensive numbers have been somewhat underwhelming, he could be in for a short-term scoring bump should Morant be forced to miss additional time.