Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Selected fourth overall by Grizzlies

Jackson was selected by the Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

With Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and Luka Doncic off the board, the Grizzlies went with the freshman out of Michigan State, who projects to be one of the better two-way big men in the draft. Jackson averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc last season and should have a chance to play significant minutes as a rookie given the Grizzlies' relative lack of productive depth up front outside of Marc Gasol.