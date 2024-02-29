Jackson ended Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Timberwolves with 33 points (11-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 38 minutes.

Jackson has been forced to handle a more significant role on offense this season due to the extended absences of players such as Ja Morant (shoulder) and Desmond Bane (ankle), but he has been thriving in that role. This 33-point outing was the ninth time he reached the 30-point plateau in the current campaign, which represents a career-best mark for him, and he's averaging a robust 24.8 points per game over his last 10 contests.