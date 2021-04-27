Jackson scored 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Jackson returned from a one-game absence as the team continues to manage him in his return from knee surgery. As could be expected, he's shown some signs of rust early on, as he's shot poorly from the field in two of his three games. In other areas of his game, however, Jackson has appeared well prepared to contribute, highlighted by his ability to rack up five blocked shots in only three contests while also averaging 6.0 rebounds per game.