Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Shows well in return
Jackson (quadriceps) submitted 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 96-84 win over the Knicks.
Jackson once again ran into foul trouble in his return from a one-game absence, but fortunately, it didn't result in too much of a downturn in his playing time. In spite of his somewhat inconsistent performances from game to game, Jackson remains a must-roster fantasy option and could see his value skyrocket in the event Marc Gasol is dealt prior to Thursday's trade deadline.
