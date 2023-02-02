Jackson posted 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and six blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The fifth-year forward continues to terrorize the opposition on the defensive end. Jackson has recorded five or more blocks in five of 13 games since the beginning of January and produced multiple rejections in 11 of them, averaging 16.5 points, 7.3 boards, 3.5 blocks, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.