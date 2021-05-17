Jackson mustered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Jackson finished just three boards away from notching a double-double, but he still found a way to make a big impact across the board with multiple tallies in each of the five biggest statistical categories. The former Michigan State standout has ended the season as part of the starting lineup and that might be his role once the play-in tournament starts Tuesday.