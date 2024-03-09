Jackson notched 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 99-92 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson contributed on both ends of the floor, salvaging an inefficient night from both the field and the charity stripe. The Grizzlies have been rolling with a different lineup on a nightly basis over the past month, meaning Jackson's availability is far from certain. As long as he is on the floor, he is obviously a must-roster player. However, if you could move off him for any top-50 asset, it would be a sensible move.