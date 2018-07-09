Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Solid on boards again Sunday

Jackson pitched in five points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during the Grizzlies' 86-56 loss to the Magic in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Jackson had averaged an impressive 15.7 points across 25.7 minutes in three games during Utah Summer League play, and he'd followed it up with a solid 12-point tally Saturday in the Grizzlies' Vegas Summer League opener. Sunday's offensive downturn was therefore somewhat of an outlier based on his previous body of work, but the 2018 first-rounder still managed to salvage his final line with strong work on the glass. The 18-year-old should continue seeing a solid workload in Memphis' remaining exhibitions, given that he's in need of plenty of reps after having played just one college season at Michigan State.