Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Solid production in return
Jackson finished with 14 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 96-82 victory over the Pistons.
Jackson returned after missing the previous game due to a suspension. He managed to avoid foul trouble throughout, ending with a well-rounded performance. He has been a top-40 player over the past month and certainly looks as though he is only scratching the surface when it comes to his fantasy ceiling.
