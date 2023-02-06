Jackson racked up 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks over 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to Toronto.

Jackson needed 17 shots to score 18 points and missed all six of his three-point attempts, but he still salvaged his fantasy performance by putting up solid numbers as a rebounder and provided a strong defensive presence. This was his fourth straight game with multiple swats, and the first-time All-Star is averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per contest over his last 10 appearances.