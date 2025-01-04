Jackson ended with 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 138-133 loss to Sacramento.

The Grizzlies depend on Jackson to be a solid anchor for the team on both sides of the ball, and his contribution is essential while Ja Morant (shoulder) is absent. He combines effective interior play with an ability to stretch the floor via an accurate perimeter game. He's easily the most dependable player Memphis can provide during the injury scenario, and should be utilized heavily in all fantasy formats.