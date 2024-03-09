Jackson notched 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 99-92 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson contributed on both ends of the floor, salvaging what was an inefficient night from both the field and the charity stripe. The Grizzlies have been rolling with a different lineup on a nightly basis over the past month, meaning Jackson's availability is far from certain. As long as he is on the floor, he is obviously a must-roster player. However, if you could move off him for any top 50 asset, it would be a sensible move.