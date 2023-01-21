Jackson finished with 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes in Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers.

Despite getting off to a late start to his season while recovering from June surgery to address a right foot injury, Jackson is steadily climbing up the NBA leaderboard in blocks. With 97 on the season, Jackson currently ranks third behind Nic Claxton (115) and Brook Lopez (108), and Jackson's per-game average of 3.3 handily outpaces Claxton's mark (2.7) for the league lead. In addition to racking up the rejections with ease, Jackson is grabbing a career-high 6.8 boards per game, and his 50.9 percent mark from the field represents an increase of 9.4 percentage points from 2021-22.