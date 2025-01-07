Jackson exploded for 35 points (13-23 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 34 minutes of play during Monday's 119-104 win over the Mavericks.

With Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger) and Santi Aldama (ankle) all ruled out, Jackson was given the keys to the offense Monday. Despite what's been a strong start to the season for him, the performance marked just his third double-double of the campaign thus far. He'll likely continue to get this kind of volume so long as the aforementioned players remain sidelined, Morant and Bane in particular.