Jackson closed Friday's 117-109 win over the 76ers with 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 26 minutes.

Another night, another signature two-way effort from Jackson. Jackson had 27 contests last season with 20-plus points -- hitting that scoring threshold in 34.6 percent of his games. He's boomed for 20-plus points in five of his first seven games since returning from foot surgery in 2022-23.