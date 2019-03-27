Jackson (thigh) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Since Jackson was shut down following the All-Star break with a deep bruise in his right thigh, there haven't been any reports suggesting that the rookie big man is nearing a return to the court for practice. With the regular-season finale just two weeks away, it's looking increasingly unlikely that Jackson will play again in 2018-19. His ongoing absence will continue to keep more minutes open at power forward for the likes of Bruno Caboclo and Ivan Rabb.