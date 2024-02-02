Jackson had 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 108-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 24-year-old forward continued a scoring surge that has seen him deliver 25 or more points in six of the last eight games. Jackson has averaged 25.8 points, 5.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and given the patchwork roster around him, his usage should remain sky-high until the Grizzlies get significantly healthier.