Jackson finished with 28 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 137-116 loss to Golden State.

The 24-year-old center hit for at least 25 points for the fifth time in nine games since the All-Star break, although Jackson has also missed five contests during that period due to a nagging quadriceps injury. He's averaging 24.0 points, 6.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals over that stretch, but the Grizzlies may continue to give him regular rest given that they are already eliminated from playoff contention.