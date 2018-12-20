Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong all-around contributions
Jackson registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 29 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
The rookie enjoyed an impressive shooting night, one that led to his best scoring effort since the first game of the month back on Dec. 2. Jackson's productive line was a particularly welcome sight considering it came in the wake of a 1-for-6 night from the field against the Warriors on Monday that led to a meager three-point total. The 19-year-old continues to display some of the inconsistency inherent in a first-year player's profile, but he's still averaging a solid 12.8 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks across 25.3 minutes over 31 games (29 starts).
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Foul trouble strikes again in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Grabs eight boards in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Plagued by foul trouble Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Five fouls in 19 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Perfect from field plus seven swats•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Season-high 36 minutes Monday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...