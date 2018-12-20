Jackson registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 29 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The rookie enjoyed an impressive shooting night, one that led to his best scoring effort since the first game of the month back on Dec. 2. Jackson's productive line was a particularly welcome sight considering it came in the wake of a 1-for-6 night from the field against the Warriors on Monday that led to a meager three-point total. The 19-year-old continues to display some of the inconsistency inherent in a first-year player's profile, but he's still averaging a solid 12.8 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks across 25.3 minutes over 31 games (29 starts).