Jackson provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nuggets.

Jackson's minute load tied a season high, and he put forth a strong defensive effort to go along with high second best point total of the year. Jackson has been productive when he has been able to limit his fouls, as was the case Wednesday. The rookie is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game this year and is worth a prospective add in almost every league due to his high ceiling, strong grasp on a starting spot and ability to produce across multiple categories.