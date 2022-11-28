Jackson amassed 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-123 win over New York.

Jackson scored at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game, continuing what has been a strong offensive start to the season. Unfortunately, he failed to record a block for the first time this season, although given he blocked a combined 16 shots in the four games prior, managers can certainly forgive this. Since returning from his knee injury, Jackson's minutes have continued to increase, culminating in his first 30-minute game of the season Sunday. Managers have to be thrilled with how he has looked thus far, with the draft day risk already paying dividends.