Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson closed Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets with 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes.
Jackson was a bright spot for the Grizzlies, posting his eighth game of the campaign with at least 26 points. Overall this season, Jackson has been underwhelming compared to past years with averages of 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers on 47.9 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Chips in 17 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Game vs. Denver postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Tame effort in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Drops 30 points in Berlin Game•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Mild outing in win•