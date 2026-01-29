Jackson closed Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Hornets with 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Jackson was a bright spot for the Grizzlies, posting his eighth game of the campaign with at least 26 points. Overall this season, Jackson has been underwhelming compared to past years with averages of 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers on 47.9 percent shooting from the field.