Jackson racked up 36 points (15-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jackson led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and hauling in a trio of rebounds in a losing effort. Jackson has connected on three or more threes in 11 games this year, finishing with 35 or more points in four contests.