Jackson tallied 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes in Friday's 127-103 loss to Minnesota.

Jackson led all Grizzlies in scoring and threes made while finishing perfect from the free throw line and as the lone Memphis player with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Jackson has played well as of late for the Grizzlies, averaging 27.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists over 33.1 minutes in his last three contests.