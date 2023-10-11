Jackson posted 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 108-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

Jackson is one of the best interior presences in the league, and even though preseason stats should be taken with a grain of salt, he keeps showing he's an elite rim protector and capable scorer. With Ja Morant (suspension) out for the first 25 games of the season, Jackson should see an uptick in offensive touches, which might translate into a higher scoring average. He posted a career-best 18.6 points per game in 2022-23.