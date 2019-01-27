Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong scoring effort in win
Jackson scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-103 win over the Pacers.
The Grizzlies took advantage of the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee) from the Pacers' lineup, with their teenage rookie in particular producing his third game of 20-plus points this month. Triple-J is still looking for more consistency, but he's now scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: One-dimensional performance in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Swats three shots•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Carries load in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 11 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Erupts for 27 points to lead team•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong all-around contributions•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....