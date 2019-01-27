Jackson scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-103 win over the Pacers.

The Grizzlies took advantage of the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee) from the Pacers' lineup, with their teenage rookie in particular producing his third game of 20-plus points this month. Triple-J is still looking for more consistency, but he's now scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 steals over that stretch.