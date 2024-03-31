Jackson contributed four points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.

The Grizzlies struggled badly in this one, and it felt like the game was out of their reach by the time the first quarter ended. The play of some of the most experienced players, such as Jackson, didn't help, as the big man has one of his worst games of the campaign while dealing with Wendell Carter, who posted a double-double, on both ends of the court. Jackson is just too talented to struggle at this rate on a consistent basis, however, and he'll look to bounce back Monday against the Pistons, where he'll probably match up against another promising big in Jalen Duren.