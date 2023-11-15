Jackson totaled eight points (3-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Lakers.
This was arguably Jackson's worst game of the season, but he's been struggling for a few games now. Over the last three games, Jackson is averaging 11.3 points on 29.5 percent shooting from the field. He'll look to bounce back on Saturday against the Spurs.
