Jackson ended Sunday's 119-96 victory over the Trail Blazers with six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 24 minutes.

Jackson has scored in single digits in two of his past three games, but he does have seven steals and two blocks during that stretch. Even with Ja Morant (calf) sidelined, Jackson hasn't been able to take advantage offensively, averaging 17.0 points per game, which would be his lowest mark since 2021-22.