Jackson produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 loss to Boston.

Foul trouble has been a major issue for Jackson this season, and Wednesday was no different, with him racking up three fouls in his first 12 minutes of play and finishing with five. He's averaging a career-high 4.2 fouls through the first 13 games of the season, and that's been impacting Jackson's playing time, with him currently averaging just 28.8 minutes a night. There's top-30 upside here, but he just can't seem to get out of his own way through these early-season struggles.