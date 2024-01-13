Jackson contributed 21 points (6-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Clippers.
Jackson didn't have his best shooting performance, but the big man still posted a solid stat line across the board. Even though Jackson is not known for his scoring ability, he has been tasked with taking a bigger role in that department this season, and he hasn't disappointed. He's scored 20-plus in four games in a row while averaging 20.7 points per game over his last 10 contests.
