Jackson totaled 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors.

Jackson was underwhelming on both ends of the court Tuesday. Ja Morant tweaked his ankle in the loss, meaning more usage could be headed Jackson's way if the guard can't shake it. The Grizzlies will face the loser of the matchup between Dallas and Sacramento for the final spot in the playoffs on Friday.