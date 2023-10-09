Jackson scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while tacking on five rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks in 25 minutes of action during the Grizzlies' 127-122 overtime victory over the Pacers on Sunday.

In on-brand fashion, Jackson picked up four fouls in quick succession, but he certainly made his presence felt defensively. Last season, Jackson averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game en route to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in his age-23 campaign.