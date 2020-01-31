Play

Jackson was handed a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation Wednesday night against the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Marko Guduric and Elfrid Payton were also handed a one-game ban by the NBA following the contest. He'll miss Friday's game against the Pelicans as a result, likely resulting in more playing time for Brandon Clarke and Solomon Hill.

