Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Suspended for one game
Jackson was handed a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation Wednesday night against the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Marko Guduric and Elfrid Payton were also handed a one-game ban by the NBA following the contest. He'll miss Friday's game against the Pelicans as a result, likely resulting in more playing time for Brandon Clarke and Solomon Hill.
