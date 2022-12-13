Jackson contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and eight blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.

Jackson scored in double digits for his ninth straight game, but the real story was his eight blocks. He's now tied with Evan Mobley for most blocks in a contest this season, and he's racked up an eye-popping 17 blocks over his last three matchups. Jackson is now averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 blocks in 11 appearances this year.