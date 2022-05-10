Jackson contributed 21 points (7-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-98 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson was a force on the defensive end for the Grizzlies in the loss, racking up multiple blocks for the seventh time in 10 playoff contests. He also led Memphis with 21 points despite missing all seven of his three-point attempts and shooting just 7-for-21 from the field overall. Jackson will need to continue putting up big production if Memphis is to overcome its current 3-1 series deficit, especially if Ja Morant (knee) remains unable to play.