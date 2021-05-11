Jackson collected 12 points (4/8 FG, 1/5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in a 115-110 victory over the Pelicans on Monday.

Jackson had another superb defensive performance, as he recorded four-plus defensive stats for the third consecutive game. The forward has also scored in double figures in eight of his first nine games since making his season debut on April 21. Over that stretch, Jackson has averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.