Jackson posted 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to Toronto.

Jackson had experienced a downgrade in his offensive numbers, something that was expected with the return of Ja Morant, but the big man made his presence felt in this one due to his stellar defensive ability. Jackson is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game since Dec. 19, the date in which Morant made his regular-season debut.