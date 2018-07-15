Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Swats seven in playoff win

Jackson provided nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 92-86 LVSL Second-round playoff win over the Jazz.

The rookie trails only Mitchell Robinson in blocks-per-game average for the Vegas Summer League. The fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft has certainly lived up to the hype on the defensive end. He needs a little more polish on offense, but he should be a shoo-in to join the Grizzlies this season.