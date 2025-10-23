Jackson fouled out of Wednesday's 128-122 victory over the Pelicans after recording 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and six blocks in 27 minutes.

Considering he wasn't a lock to play Opening Night after a lengthy rehab from his turf toe surgery, Jackson's fantasy managers are likely ecstatic, especially those who drafted him when his status was still in the air. Jackson did foul out of this game and that's been a theme throughout his career, but his shot-blocking upside is through the roof and he's expected to take on a larger role in the offense with Desmond Bane now in Orlando.