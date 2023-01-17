Jackson notched 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, six blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 136-106 victory over Phoenix.

Jackson is one of the best defensive big men in the league and showed it once again here. He's on a run of 14 straight games with two or more blocks, but he's also averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in that span.