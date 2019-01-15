Jackson accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and three blocks over 31 minutes Monday against Houston.

Consistency has been the name of the game for Jackson of late, scoring 12 or more points in each of his previous five contests while shooting 55.3 percent from the field over that stretch. The Michigan State product has also blocked an impressive six shots over his last three games, adding value to his final line. Jackson will aim to keep it rolling Wednesday in what figures to be a tough matchup with Milwaukee.